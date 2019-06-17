Mopar has launched a redesigned version of the brand’s official online headquarters, Mopar.com, featuring an owner-focused experience that places most vehicle information and customer-care resources just a click away.

According to MOPAR, the new-look website, developed for the U.S. market, was redesigned for today’s owners who demand the ability to schedule service, purchase a Mopar product, get answers to vehicle questions and much more — anytime, anywhere — without a phone call or in-store visit. The redesigned site puts information at the customer’s fingertips by creating a virtual “online concierge” to assist owners throughout the customer journey.

“Mopar’s mission is to provide a helpful and fulfilling ownership experience for all FCA US vehicle owners. With this website redesign, we are placing important information and resources front-and-center for our customers,” said Kim Schachinger-Nowak, director of marketing, Mopar. “Throughout our eight-plus decades, the Mopar brand has always delivered innovative channels to care for our owners. This reimagined website is just the latest marker on our brand’s mission to connect on every step of the customer journey and deliver the best experience possible.”

The new site has been optimized for the mobile, on-the-go experience, with tile and icon design that delivers easy scroll-through on smartphones and other devices. Top owner resources and Mopar parts, accessories and service offerings are featured through large, attention-grabbing clickable tile designs. Large icons also offer customers 24/7 support options for questions or assistance.

The redesigned Owner Site also takes personalization to a new level by prompting new owners to register or existing owners to sign in to fully connect with their vehicles. Registered visitors can create a customized dashboard tailored to their vehicle and post their own profile photo.

Registered visitors have access to helpful Owner Site features, such as:

Vehicle health reports;

Online owner’s manual;

Remote command options;

Dealership service scheduling;

Uconnect features

Warranty and recall information;

How-to videos;

Mopar parts and accessories options; and

Mopar product and service offers.

For more information, visit www.mopar.com.