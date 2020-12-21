Connect with us

News

Mitchell 1 Names ‘Thank You Thursdays’ Sweepstakes Winners

 

on

Mitchell 1 recently concluded the fall edition of its “Thank You Thursdays” Facebook sweepstakes, which named a winner of a $100 gift card every Thursday on the Mitchell 1 Facebook page, from Oct. 8 through Dec. 17.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The “Thank You Thursdays” winners include:

  • Mike Long, Burlington Flats, New York
  • Matt Brady, Mount Olive, Alabama
  • Mark Strauss, Longmont, Colorado
  • Scott Petrie, Phoenix, Arizona
  • Emin Yildiz, Midlothian, Virginia
  • Larry Davis, Merrillville, Indiana
  • Vito Castellaccio, Berkeley Heights, New Jersey
  • Phillip Westrick, Indianapolis, Indiana 
  • Bruce Toth, Cleveland, Ohio 
  • David  Stockman, Rio Rancho, New Mexico
  • Richard Cooper, Lake George, Colorado 

“Our ‘Thank You Thursdays’ sweepstakes is another way for us to show our appreciation and gratitude for the automotive service professionals who have been essential for keeping vehicles on the road, which has proven to be especially important during these trying times,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “We look forward to hosting more sweepstakes in the new year and having the opportunity to ‘thank’ even more technicians.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: SMP Awards $20K To Blue Streak Scholarship Winners

News: CARDONE Adds 1,000+ Popular SKUs

News: Permatex Launches Online Training Portal

News: LIQUI MOLY Now Available At Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper

Advertisement

on

Mitchell 1 Names ‘Thank You Thursdays’ Sweepstakes Winners

on

EnerSys To Sell ODYSSEY Batteries At NAPA AUTO PARTS

on

Congress Clears 2021 Appropriations And COVID-19 Relief

on

Permatex Rolls Out Bold New Packaging Design
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Podcasts: Training Still Matters, Regardless Of The Method

Products: Coxreels Roller Bracket For The Challenger Series Reels

News: EnerSys To Sell ODYSSEY Batteries At NAPA AUTO PARTS

News: Congress Clears 2021 Appropriations And COVID-19 Relief

Opinion: Your Opinions Can Help Guide Our Direction

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect