Mitchell 1 Names Sizzlin’ Summer Sweeps Winners

 

Mitchell 1 has awarded seven of its Facebook fans a $100 Omaha Steaks gift card in the “Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes,” which was hosted on the Mitchell 1 Facebook page. Winners were named each Thursday for six weeks, with two winners announced on the final day of the contest. 

The “Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes” winners include:

  • Joe Fordyce Jr., White Oak, Pennsylvania  
  • Rick Hoctor, Cheektowaga, New York 
  • Cesar Tobias Acosta, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Stephanie Phillips, Front Royal, Virginia 
  • Stephen Madden, Antioch, Tennessee 
  • Jaime Oestreich, Fulton, Missouri 
  • Timothy Helmer, Tigard, Oregon

“Once again, our ‘Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes’ was a big hit with our Facebook followers as it’s a fun way to celebrate the backyard barbeque season with family and friends,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “We congratulate our seven lucky winners and thank everyone who entered the sweepstakes. Watch our Mitchell 1 Facebook page for more exciting promotions in the future.”  

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.

Mitchell 1 Names Sizzlin' Summer Sweeps Winners

Dorman Announces 223 New Products

MANN-FILTER Launches New Website

Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships Awarded For 2021-22
UnderhoodService