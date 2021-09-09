Mitchell 1 Names Sizzlin’ Summer Sweeps Winners

Mitchell 1 has awarded seven of its Facebook fans a $100 Omaha Steaks gift card in the “Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes,” which was hosted on the Mitchell 1 Facebook page. Winners were named each Thursday for six weeks, with two winners announced on the final day of the contest.

The “Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes” winners include: Joe Fordyce Jr., White Oak, Pennsylvania

Rick Hoctor, Cheektowaga, New York

Cesar Tobias Acosta, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Stephanie Phillips, Front Royal, Virginia

Stephen Madden, Antioch, Tennessee

Jaime Oestreich, Fulton, Missouri

Timothy Helmer, Tigard, Oregon “Once again, our ‘Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes’ was a big hit with our Facebook followers as it’s a fun way to celebrate the backyard barbeque season with family and friends,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “We congratulate our seven lucky winners and thank everyone who entered the sweepstakes. Watch our Mitchell 1 Facebook page for more exciting promotions in the future.”

