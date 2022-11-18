 MEMA Announces Plans to Position the Organization for the Future


News

MEMA Announces Plans to Position for the Future

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

MEMA, the leading trade association in North America representing motor vehicle component manufacturers, announced a new business structure to better position the organization and the vehicle supplier community for the future. The 118-year-old organization will now operate under one umbrella — MEMA — and represent automotive and commercial vehicle suppliers with two groups: MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Group and MEMA Original Equipment Suppliers Group.

Over recent decades, MEMA’s reach and influence expanded through four divisions as the industry evolved: Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Associations (AASA), Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association (HDMA), MERA – The Association for Sustainable Manufacturing, and Original Equipment Suppliers Association (OESA).

“Today, rapid changes are impacting our industry and we must be more adaptive and agile to respond,” says Bill Long, president and CEO, MEMA. “These industry challenges are not unique to one market segment but affect the entire membership. We must position MEMA for the future in a way that supports our vision of a growing, profitable, and influential supplier community.”  

According to Long, MEMA’s mission, vision, and dedication to its members and the automotive, commercial vehicle, and remanufacturing industries have not changed. It remains focused on advancing business interests of vehicle suppliers and working to successfully navigate the future of transportation and sustainability.

“No other organization can compare with MEMA’s longevity, respect, depth of knowledge, and commitment to the supplier industry,” says Long. “With these changes, we leverage one MEMA, providing more services to all members in each respective market segment, greater platforms for industry dialogue, and one collective voice on behalf of our members.”

To learn more, representatives from every MEMA member organization have been invited to attend a members-only MEMA Town Hall on December 8, 2022.

The association will formally kick off the new brand and organizational structure in January 2023.

