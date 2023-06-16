 MEMA Announces Emerging Tech Startup Challenge

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

MEMA Announces Emerging Tech Startup Challenge

The challenge will identify new technology innovations that will impact the future of the aftermarket.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers announced it will hold the first MEMA Aftermarket Startup Challenge during the Aftermarket Technology Conference to be held October 9-11, 2023, in Atlanta, GA. Three venture capital and mobility startup accelerators are coordinating and will facilitate the event: Aftermarket Ventures, Capstone Financial Group, and Sparker.

Related Articles

MEMA says the Challenge’s objective is to identify new technology innovations that will impact the future of the aftermarket industry and provide an opportunity for established suppliers and emerging technology companies to network. 

Using key criteria, several emerging technology startups with aftermarket applications will be carefully selected from a pool of applications to prepare and pitch their companies and their innovations in a “Shark Tank-like” setting. Following the pitches, established aftermarket suppliers will network with the startups in a special session following the pitches.

“The MEMA Aftermarket Startup Challenge will enable established aftermarket companies to learn about creative and unique technologies,” said Chris Gardner, senior vice president, MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers. “This event will generate opportunities to create business relationships with startups to ensure the traditional aftermarket is prepared for the technologies that will change vehicles and business.” 

Applications for this year’s Startup Challenge are due by June 31, 2023.

You May Also Like

News

Carter Expands Rapid Fit Coverage, Releases New Catalog

Rapid Fit Water Pumps help save an average of 15 to 25 minutes in the bay, according to Carter.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Carter, a manufacturer of water pumps and fuel system solutions, has expanded its line of Rapid Fit Water Pumps and is now offering 33 part numbers covering 80.8 million vehicles in operation.

Carter Rapid Fit Water Pumps are engineered with pre-mounted components to deliver time-saving installation for the professional technician. Designed to be installed directly out of the box, Rapid Fit Water Pumps help save an average of 15 to 25 minutes in the bay, according to Carter.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Pennzoil Celebrates the Next Mile

The Long May We Drive campaign, celebrates the thrill of driving and carving your own path on the open road.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Standard Motor Products’ ABS Sensors Line Expands

Standard offers more than 2,600 ABS Sensors fitting import and domestic vehicle.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Ultimate Vehicle Giveaway

Two lucky technicians will win a vehicle of their choice this spring.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
SMP Expands Hybrid and EV Product Offering

Standard is prepared to meet the demand of the growing hybrid and EV population with over 4,000 parts available for 150 models.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Mitchell 1 Adds Google Campaigns to its SocialCRM

Shops can share positive reviews and testimonials directly to a Google business profile or Facebook page.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
ASE, Goodguys Partner to Promote Education, Careers

They are joining forces to showcase the wide array of career paths in the world of hot rodding and automotive service.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
SMP Introduces 276 New Part Numbers

Included in the release is new coverage for 77 product categories.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Mitchell 1 to Hold Shop Management Workshop in Orlando

Registration now open for two-day training event.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers