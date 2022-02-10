 Maintenance IQ: Nitrogen Inside Shocks And Struts
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

Uncategorized

on

Maintenance IQ: Nitrogen Inside Shocks And Struts

on

ShopOwner's November Issue Now Available For Free Download

on

Autel Sponsors Garage Gurus Scholarship Program

on

Coil On Plug Ignition: The Wired Differences
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Tech IQ: Why OE Cooling System Plastic Parts Fail Video
play

Tech IQ: Why OE Cooling System Plastic Parts Fail

AASA President Paul McCarthy On 'AMN Drivetime' (VIDEO) Video
play

AASA President Paul McCarthy On 'AMN Drivetime' (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Uncategorized

Maintenance IQ: Nitrogen Inside Shocks And Struts

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Nitrogen eliminates foaming of the fluid inside the shock. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Advertisement

CC:

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Ever pulled a shock or even a strut out of the box, and you get this? It’s a inconsistent feel, and what is happening? Well, it’s actually the nitrogen inside the shock itself.

The nitrogen is in there to help eliminate foaming of the fluid inside the shock when it goes up and down very quickly. But that nitrogen inside the body of the shock can become unevenly distributed when it’s sitting on the shelf at the supplier.

When this happens, all the nitrogen is up here at the top, when the shock, in reality, operates like this and the nitrogen should actually be up here.

Advertisement

So if you want to get rid of this stick-type feeling to where it goes up and down unevenly, you may want to stroke it a few times to help distribute the nitrogen inside the body of the shock.

This way, you’ll know that the shock is operating properly and you don’t need to return the shock. I’m Andrew Markel, thank you very much.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

News: Check Out The December Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

Uncategorized: Transmission Line Replacement

Uncategorized: VIDEO: AAPEX 2016 Insights

Uncategorized: BMW Tech Tip: Oil Separator Replacement

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService