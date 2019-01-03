MAHLE Engine Builders Of The Year Awarded During Champion’s Week

MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. has announced the 2018 MAHLE Engine Builders of the Year for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. The MAHLE Engine Builder of the Year award is presented to the top engine builder in these NASCAR series who accumulated the most points based on qualifying, laps led and finishing position.

Doug Yates of Roush Yates Engines received the MAHLE Engine Builder of the Year Award for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The award for the Monster Energy Cup Series was based on the outstanding performance of Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

Yates and Roush Yates Engines also received the MAHLE Engine Builder of the Year Award for the NASCAR Xfinity Series based on the performance of No. 22 Penske Ford Fusion, driven by Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, Paul Menard, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney.

“On behalf of all the employees at Roush Yates Engines, we want to thank MAHLE for recognizing the team for their efforts in both the Cup and Xfinity series,” said Yates. “Receiving the MAHLE Engine Builder of the Year in both series takes great employees, teams, drivers and suppliers like MAHLE. We look forward to our continued collaboration and innovative products from the employees at MAHLE.”