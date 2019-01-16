MACS 2019 Training Event Trade Show Exhibit Space Sold Out

MACS has announced that exhibit space for its upcoming 2019 Training Event and Trade Show, A/Ccess is sold out. The MACS 2019 Training Event and Trade Show will take place Feb. 21-23 at the Anaheim Marriott in Anaheim, California.

MACS Trade Show day will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22 and will feature 72 exhibitors and 84 booths.

“MACS is pleased to have so many robust mobile A/C-centric exhibitors from around the globe bring their product expertise to our trade show for attendees to discover,” said Elvis Hoffpauir, MACS president and chief operating officer.

MACS Tradeshow exhibitors for 2019 include:

AirSept Inc. #304

Airworks Cooling Systems #418

*NEW AISIN World Corp. of America #432

AP Air Inc. #219

ASE #308

ATCO Products/Alma Products #117

ATech Training Inc. #303

Automotive Service Association (ASA) #404

*NEW Automotive Training Group (ATG) #229

AutoParts Components #233

Autoshop Solutions #406

Bergstrom Inc. #327

BMP USA Inc. #231

BVA Inc. #214

*NEW C & S Bearings, Inc. #216

*NEW California Auto Refrigeration #416

Cary Products #422

Coordinating Committee for Automotive

Repair (CCAR) #305

Coyote International #302

CPS Automotive #111

CSF Inc. #322

DCM Manufacturing Inc. #310

*NEW Eberspaecher Climate Control Systems #331

Errecom USA LLC #228

Flo-Dynamics #414

Gates Corporation #402

*NEW Genera Corporation #307

Global Air Inc. #207

Global Parts Distributor/Omega Environmental Technologies/Santech #227

Globus Sistemas Eletrônicos #332

Honeywell International #314

INFICON #319

ITW Sexton #204

Johnica Auto Co. Ltd. #206

Liland Global #202

Longson International Corp.#205

MACS #407

MAHLE Service Solutions #209

Mastercool Inc. #133

Microcare Corporation #320

Mobile Climate Control #203

Motor Age Training #208

NETMOTOR (MFG) Ltd #333

Neutronics Inc. #210

Ningbo Anchor Auto Parts #428

Pacific Best Inc. #410

Performance Radiator LLC #131

Ranshu Inc. #222

Rebuilders Automotive Supply #329

Red Angel AC Stop Leaks #218

Ritchie Engineering #103

Robinair #221

Sanden International #127

*NEW Sanz Clima USA #317

Schrader-Pacific #220

SHIFTmobility Inc. #408

SMP-Four Seasons #121

SPAL USA #318

Spectra Premium Industries #215

Sunair Products #315

T/CCI Manufacturing #321

Thermotion LLC #217

Tracer Products #328

Trans/Air Manufacturing #226

TSI Supercool #107

Tubes n’ Hoses #232

Universal Air Conditioner #115

Valeo Compressors #306

Vintage Air #311

Zhejiang Chuangli Automotive Air Conditioner Co. Ltd. #330

Attendees are reminded to make their MACS Training Event hotel reservations at the Anaheim Marriott by visiting the MACS website under attendee information or call 877-622-3056 before the room rate cut-off of Monday, Jan. 21.

Attendees can save money by pre-registering by Friday, Feb. 8, through the MACS website or by phone at 215-631-7020 x 0. Training Event registration fees will be higher on-site at the show.