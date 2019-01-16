MACS 2019 Training Event Trade Show Exhibit Space Sold Out
From Import Car
MACS has announced that exhibit space for its upcoming 2019 Training Event and Trade Show, A/Ccess is sold out. The MACS 2019 Training Event and Trade Show will take place Feb. 21-23 at the Anaheim Marriott in Anaheim, California.
MACS Trade Show day will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22 and will feature 72 exhibitors and 84 booths.
“MACS is pleased to have so many robust mobile A/C-centric exhibitors from around the globe bring their product expertise to our trade show for attendees to discover,” said Elvis Hoffpauir, MACS president and chief operating officer.
MACS Tradeshow exhibitors for 2019 include:
- AirSept Inc. #304
- Airworks Cooling Systems #418
- *NEW AISIN World Corp. of America #432
- AP Air Inc. #219
- ASE #308
- ATCO Products/Alma Products #117
- ATech Training Inc. #303
- Automotive Service Association (ASA) #404
- *NEW Automotive Training Group (ATG) #229
- AutoParts Components #233
- Autoshop Solutions #406
- Bergstrom Inc. #327
- BMP USA Inc. #231
- BVA Inc. #214
- *NEW C & S Bearings, Inc. #216
- *NEW California Auto Refrigeration #416
- Cary Products #422
- Coordinating Committee for Automotive
- Repair (CCAR) #305
- Coyote International #302
- CPS Automotive #111
- CSF Inc. #322
- DCM Manufacturing Inc. #310
- *NEW Eberspaecher Climate Control Systems #331
- Errecom USA LLC #228
- Flo-Dynamics #414
- Gates Corporation #402
- *NEW Genera Corporation #307
- Global Air Inc. #207
- Global Parts Distributor/Omega Environmental Technologies/Santech #227
- Globus Sistemas Eletrônicos #332
- Honeywell International #314
- INFICON #319
- ITW Sexton #204
- Johnica Auto Co. Ltd. #206
- Liland Global #202
- Longson International Corp.#205
- MACS #407
- MAHLE Service Solutions #209
- Mastercool Inc. #133
- Microcare Corporation #320
- Mobile Climate Control #203
- Motor Age Training #208
- NETMOTOR (MFG) Ltd #333
- Neutronics Inc. #210
- Ningbo Anchor Auto Parts #428
- Pacific Best Inc. #410
- Performance Radiator LLC #131
- Ranshu Inc. #222
- Rebuilders Automotive Supply #329
- Red Angel AC Stop Leaks #218
- Ritchie Engineering #103
- Robinair #221
- Sanden International #127
- *NEW Sanz Clima USA #317
- Schrader-Pacific #220
- SHIFTmobility Inc. #408
- SMP-Four Seasons #121
- SPAL USA #318
- Spectra Premium Industries #215
- Sunair Products #315
- T/CCI Manufacturing #321
- Thermotion LLC #217
- Tracer Products #328
- Trans/Air Manufacturing #226
- TSI Supercool #107
- Tubes n’ Hoses #232
- Universal Air Conditioner #115
- Valeo Compressors #306
- Vintage Air #311
- Zhejiang Chuangli Automotive Air Conditioner Co. Ltd. #330
Attendees are reminded to make their MACS Training Event hotel reservations at the Anaheim Marriott by visiting the MACS website under attendee information or call 877-622-3056 before the room rate cut-off of Monday, Jan. 21.
Attendees can save money by pre-registering by Friday, Feb. 8, through the MACS website or by phone at 215-631-7020 x 0. Training Event registration fees will be higher on-site at the show.