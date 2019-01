K-Seal K5501 Permanent Coolant Leak Repair adds a quick and permanent fix to coolant systems so they don’t result in costly repair bills, said the company. Just shake the bottle, add the fluid to the coolant system and run the engine as normal. K-Seal’s unique formula will seek out holes and cracks, and permanently seal them, with no adverse impact on the efficiency of the engine cooling.

