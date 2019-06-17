JohnDow’s EuroVent Introduces New Heavy-Duty Motorized Hose Reel System

EuroVent Vehicle Exhaust Extraction has announced the addition to its product line of the Heavy-Duty Motorized Hose Reel System (CAR-8HD).

These customized exhaust extraction systems have been developed for use with:

Diesel trucks

Aircraft ventilation

Military vehicles

Marine applications

Heavy equipment

Municipal vehicles

These systems are fixed motorized overhead hose reels. A properly designed and installed system will reduce energy consumption and air loss with a guaranteed removal of harmful exhaust fumes from larger commercial vehicles.

Every EuroVent exhaust system is customized to each facility and its unique specifications. Experienced engineers will design a heavy-duty extraction system that meets a facility’s specific requirements, budget and timetable. EuroVent designs systems for both new facilities and renovations.

Other features include:

36 in. drum holds 35 ft. of 8 in. hose

Easy and safe installation

Available with 600 up to 1500 degree temperature rated hose

Hanging control pendant

Single phase 120V and UL508 compliant

Fully develop upon shipping (turn-key)

Assembled in the USA

EuroVent produces state-of-the-art, cost-effective solutions for removing toxic exhaust fumes for new and existing heavy-duty vehicle repair facilities. Each system is custom designed for vehicle type, building design and cost parameters. Only EV is approved by all major vehicle manufactures in North America.

EuroVent Systems are available in four types.

1. Overhead Rail is a euro-style design incorporating an extruded aluminum exhaust rail and sliding ventilation crab. EV is the original overhead rail supplier in North America.

2. Overhead Telescopingis the most economical answer for overhead exhaust removal.

3.Overhead Fixed Hose Recoil Style Reelscan be mounted on a wall, ceiling or beam providing great flexibility.

4. Underground Disappearingsystems feature the exhaust hose pulled up through a door port in the floor and returned when the service work is completed.

For additional information, visit JohnDow, EuroVent.