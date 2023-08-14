Hybrids and Oil

Your customers may be extremely particular about how their cars look. They’ll spend hours in the driveway on the weekend washing, waxing, buffing and polishing, and have a duster in the trunk ready to wipe away an stray piece of dirt that dares to come their way.

But, are they as particular about what goes IN their cars?

There’s a percentage of the population that believes oil is oil – as long as it pours in, it’s good enough.

As an automotive service professional, of course, you know better. You see the damage that can be caused when the “right” oil is bypassed for the “right now” oil in today’s engines. Now, consider what’s going to happen with tomorrow’s engines.

Internal combustion engines are already getting smaller, lighter and more powerful. As the acceptance of hybrid vehicles advances, those engines will continue to shrink – and their demand for the right oil will only expand.

Unlike traditional vehicles, a hybrid places unique demands on both the engine and its oil, thanks to frequent stop-start cycles. This aggressive behavior can cause several problems.

The constant stopping and starting of engines in hybrid vehicles may prevent them from warming up to achieve peak performance. This less-than-ideal operating temperature may cause sludge, corrosion and motor oil breakdown that can impact fuel economy and engine life.

A premium full-synthetic motor oil formulated with the highest quality base oils and premium additive chemistry to meet these challenges will be required. Trap & Lock TechnologyTM has been developed to allow proper emulsification of engine oil and water for maximum protection; in addition, enhanced anti-corrosion technology will prevent rusting of metal engine components.

In addition to the fluid needs, your shop will still be tasked with many service opportunities on hybrid vehicles. Inspection and maintenance-based services, such as 12-volt battery replacement, tire rotations, key fob battery replacement, cabin air filter replacement, wiper replacement and state safety inspections will continue to be important to you and your customers. As a service advisor, your job will be to assure them that your shop is up to the challenge.

To learn more about how your shop can prepare for – well, today – visit Valvoline.com.

This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.