How To Use Evaporator & Heater Foam Cleaners (VIDEO)

Welcome to how-to apply KOOL-IT Evaporator & Heater Foam Cleaner by Lubegard. Did you know that air quality inside a vehicle can be FIVE times worse than outside air? Foul odors in evaporator and heater cores as a result of inanimate allergens and contaminants can be easily flushed away without any drilling or special equipment. It’s quick, easy, and highly effective. Lubegard’s Evaporator & Heater Foam Cleaner is odor neutralizing and leaves behind a clean, fresh scent! KOOL-IT is packaged with a 30” long hose with a special tip to help you break through minor clogs and applies our product directly to the HVAC system. It’s super foaming action flushes out and neutralizes unwanted contaminants.

Before you begin, you need to prepare by first finding a waste container to have nearby. Next you will need to gain access to the evaporator/heater core drain which typically is underneath the vehicle, next to the engine compartment side of the firewall. It may be accessed by jacking up the car – and please –always back up your jack with a jack stand, ramps, or a secondary fail safe. A simple way to locate your evaporator drain is to allow your vehicle to run in A/C mode until you can see where the condensate water is dripping out of the drain tube underneath the vehicle.

Once you’ve located the drain tube, start by shaking the can well. Next, snake the foam cleaner hose up the tube as far as it allows. You are now ready to administer the cleaner. Begin emptying the can contents into the evaporator/heater core, and remove the hose when can is empty. Be sure to Place a waste container underneath the drain to catch the dirty liquid. We’re going to dispense a separate can into this container so you can see a representation of what is actually happening inside of an evaporator/heater core. After allowing the product to work for 15 minutes, turn the vehicle fan on to the lowest setting, at a ambient temperature and let it run for 5 minutes. The foam will collapse and drain back out of the drain plug, removing contaminants causing odor. The odor eliminating formula can last up to 6 months.

While the preferred method is application via the drain tube, Lubegard Foam cleaner can also be applied through the air cabin filter, or through the interior vents depending on the ventilation set-up. If applying through the vents, be absolutely sure that the vent goes directly into the evaporator core. Do not to apply Kool-It in any vent that would have contact with any electronic system. Also, be careful with getting foam on the interior and wipe away excess as soon as possible. If applying through the air cabin filter, remove cabin air filter before installing Kool-It. Kool-It can be used in cars, trucks, vans, RVs, or any other HVAC system that is enclosed and prone to odor. Kool-It is electric vehicle safe and is currently approved and recommended by a major EV vehicle manufacturer as the solution to to eliminate smells in the AC. For more product information, or for where to purchase this product visit our website at www.lubegard.com

