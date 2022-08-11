Honda CR-V 2019-2022 Strut Installation (VIDEO)

CC:

PRT the first to market choice for complete strut assemblies for one of the best selling SUVs on the national scene, the 2019 to 2022 Honda CR-V.

The CR-V is one of the best selling vehicles in the United States. The complete strut assemblies apply to the front right and front left positions and fit the EX, EXL LX and touring trim levels. This video covers installation procedures on 2019 models.

First, remove the bolt that secures the brake line to strut Next, unfastened the bolt that holds the wheel speed sensor to the knuckle. Detached the wheel speed sensor harness from the strut, move the sensor and harness out of the way. Remove the caliper bracket bolts and hang the caliper bracket off to the side. Mark the rotor and stud so the rotor is indexed to the flange. Remove retaining screw. Disconnect the upper stabilizer link from the strut. Remove the axle nut, a new nut should be used during installation. You might need to force the axle from the wheel hub, do not hammer the axle out. Extract the cotter pin from the outer tie rod stud and remove the nut. Unfastened the pinch bolt that holds the strut on the knuckle. Remove the three nuts that secure the ball joint to the lower control arm. Pull the control arm down. Under the hood unfasten the three nuts that hold the upper strut mount to the body. You can now remove the old strut. On the bench, separate the old strut from the knuckle. Remove the wheel speed sensor bracket from the old strut.