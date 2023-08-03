 HD Xtreme CV Axles

HD Xtreme CV Axles are ideal for fleet, ride sharing & delivery vehicles. This video is sponsored by TrakMotive.

CC:

Extreme weather and rugged conditions can be tough on today’s vehicles. OE style CV axles function well in normal conditions but can be subject to premature failure due to extreme cold, heat and rugged conditions.

Don’t end up stranded with inferior CV Axles in extreme conditions. TrakMotive offers a true solution with the New HD Xtreme CV Axle program, which is specifically designed to handle the most extreme environments.

Let’s take a closer look and examine the key features unique to HD Xtreme CV Axles.

· Stainless Steel stepless clamps provide improved clamping force on the TPE boot to create a tighter, more reliable seal in the most extreme temperatures.

· Premium thermoplastic boots are designed to provide added protection against road debris and ice, while also being able to withstand exposure to extreme temperatures ranging from –58°F/50°C to +478°F/ 248°C.

· Where applicable, high strength 8-ball fixed outer joints are engineered to reduce friction and wear characteristics for greater longevity and cooler operation which extends grease life.

· Specially formulated 7023B grease is designed to resist loss of lubricity and maintain OE lubricant performance in even the most severe temperatures ranging from -40°F/C to +280°F/140 °C.

Many competitive programs fall short on providing all these enhancements.

So, when it comes to supplying dependable power to the wheels in

even the most extreme environmental conditions, make sure to choose TrakMotive HD Xtreme CV Axles for your work vehicle.

HD Xtreme CV Axles are ideal for fleet, ride sharing & delivery vehicles.

All TrakMotive products are designed to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations in fit, form and function. To find out more visit TrakMotive.com.

This video is sponsored by TrakMotive.

