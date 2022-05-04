 GB Remanufacturing to Participate in Global Reman Day 2022 Celebrations – UnderhoodService
News

GB Remanufacturing to Participate in Global Reman Day 2022 Celebrations

 

on

GB Remanufacturing is pleased to announce that it will partake in the global celebration of Reman Day. Reman Day 2022 will take place on Thursday, April 14th and aims to raise awareness for the remanufacturing industry and its often overlooked benefits for consumers, the economy, and the environment.

Remanufacturing is a standardized industrial process by which previously sold, worn, or non-functional products are returned to same-as-new, or better, condition and performance. The complex and stringent remanufacturing process is in line with specific technical specifications, including engineering, quality, and testing standards. The process yields fully warranted products that meet or exceed OEM specifications.

Globally, the impact of remanufacturing is materialized by the more than 6.8 million tons of carbon dioxide generation avoided annually, 120 trillion BTU’s (British Thermal Units) of energy conserved each year, and the 85%-95% of raw materials saved each time a product is remanufactured.

Starting today, GB Remanufacturing will celebrate Reman Day all week long by sharing insightful articles and remanufacturing-related information via its social channels. For GB, the celebration will culminate in a company-wide event on Thursday where employees will gather to celebrate and learn about the tremendous impact of their work.

To learn more, follow GB on Facebook for Reman Day coverage or visit GB’s Reman Day landing page. Additional information about Reman Day can also be found on the official Reman Day website.

