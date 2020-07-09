Fisher Auto Parts Launches Vision 2020 Promotion

The new Fisher Auto Parts Vision 2020 promotion offers Fisher customers more ways to win new, exciting prizes with even larger rebate potential. Now through Sept. 30, Fisher professional installer customers can win a wide array of prizes, including Apple watches, iPads, televisions and Polaris off-road vehicles, plus the grand prize – the choice of a Chevrolet Silverado or a boat.

“After reaching out to our professional installer customers and getting their helpful feedback, we are pleased to announce a new promotion titled Vision 2020,” said David Reid, executive vice president of Fisher Auto Parts. “We are privileged to have such terrific customers and we appreciate the business they give us day in and day out. The Vision 2020 promotion is a fun way to say ‘thank you’ with rebates and rewards for their loyalty and support.”

Fisher Auto Parts customers will automatically earn entries for signing up for Vision 2020. Rebates also will be earned based on purchases made from July 1 to Sept. 30 on the promotional lines (KYB shocks and struts, Dorman drive shafts, exhaust manifolds, intake manifolds, assemblies, and SST brake pads) and will be compared to last year’s purchases over the same time period for possible increased rebates. All promotional rebate incentive reward certificates are calculated automatically.

The Vision 2020 promotion runs through Sept. 30, 2020. All Fisher Auto Parts and KOI Auto Parts professional installer customers are required to fill out a sign-up agreement to earn rebates and be entered into all drawings. For more information about the Fisher Auto Parts Vision 2020 promotion and contest rules, contact your Fisher Auto Parts distributor.