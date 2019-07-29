Advance Auto Parts Launches New Speed Perks Rewards Program

Advance Auto Parts has launched its new Speed Perks rewards program which allows members to earn rewards faster than any other rewards program in the automotive aftermarket industry. Customers who sign-up for Speed Perks in store, online at https://shop.advanceautoparts.com, or by texting “SPEED” to 77333 can start earning $5 Perks Bucks after spending as little as $40 online or at any Advance Auto Parts and company-owned Carquest stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Perks Bucks can be used to purchase any of the thousands of items offered in store or online.

The Speed Perks program offers customers three different membership levels – Club, VIP and Elite – each based on total spend during the calendar year. Customers who spend up to $200 in a calendar year will earn rewards at the Club level, including 10 points for every $1 spent. Customers who spend between $200 and $500 in a calendar year will earn rewards at the VIP level, including earning 11 points for every $1 spent. Customers spending $500 or more in a calendar year will earn rewards at the Elite level, including earning 12.5 points for every $1 spent.

“We’re excited to launch our new Speed Perks program and reward our loyal customers faster than ever before,” said Tom Greco, president and CEO. “At Advance, we put our customers at the center of everything we do, and we listened to them about how we could improve our already successful Speed Perks rewards program. As a result, our new program enhances the customer experience and provides many new benefits our customers told us they wanted.”

All Speed Perks members earn bonus points on purchases of popular products and receive seasonal promotions. VIP and Elite members’ points never expire and they receive bonus points for referrals. Elite members also have access to exclusive events, experiences and product samples and receive priority customer call support.

“We are focused on growing loyalty among our customers,” said Greco. “At the end of the day, it’s about giving customers what they want and we’ve been able to do that with the new Speed Perks rewards program.”