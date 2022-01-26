 Federated ‘Free Fuel Fridays’ Returns
News

Federated ‘Free Fuel Fridays’ Returns

 

on

With gas prices on the rise, everyone is looking to save at the pump. Federated Auto Parts would like to help by providing its Facebook fans with some free fuel. The always popular Federated Free Fuel Fridays returns and Federated will announce four free-fuel winners each Friday through March 11 on its Federated Auto Parts and Federated Car Care Facebook pages.

“One of the most fun and anticipated contests we run every year on our Federated Facebook pages is the ‘Free Fuel Fridays’ contest,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president, Federated Auto Parts. “As gas prices continue to go up, we thought now would be a great time to help our Facebook friends keep their costs down. Federated Free Fuel Fridays is easy to enter and a terrific way for us to thank our loyal customers and social media followers.”

Now through March 11, Federated will announce four randomly selected winners of $50 gift cards each Friday on the Federated Facebook pages. To enter, click on the special Federated Auto Parts or Federated Car Care contest links and fill in the entry form. Extra entries can be earned by sharing the contest with Facebook friends. Four winners will be announced each Friday until the final four winners are announced on Friday, March 11.

