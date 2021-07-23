Connect with us

FCS Automotive Adds 183 New Part Numbers

 

FCS Automotive has announce the release of 183 new numbers, including 56 complete strut assemblies and 127 bare struts and shocks. All these units are in stock and ready to ship. 

The new numbers account for more than 46 million vehicles on the road today (USA and Canada). Popular applications covered include the Audi Q5, BMW 3 Series, Chevrolet Malibu, Honda Civic, Jeep Cherokee, Subaru Forester, Toyota Highlander and more.

As a global supplier in more than 40 countries, FCS products are always produced to meet strict OE quality processes backed by extensive in-house testing and IATF16949 & ISO14001 certifications. FCS is a world leading strut and shock manufacturer that is committed to providing premium product quality and technology to its aftermarket customers.

More information about FCS products, visit www.fcsautoparts.com.

FCS Automotive Adds 183 New Part Numbers

