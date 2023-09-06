 EVgo, Amazon Launch EV Charger Navigation Experience

Drivers with Alexa-enabled vehicles and others with Echo Auto can now ask Alexa to help them find a nearby charging station.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

EVgo Inc, a public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), has debuted an Alexa-enabled EV charging experience with Amazon. Drivers with Alexa-enabled vehicles and automotive accessories like Echo Auto can now ask Alexa to help them find and navigate to nearby EV charging stations. This announcement follows the company’s previous news of supporting Amazon’s voice-initiated EV driver experience during CES 2023, EVgo said.

Leveraging PlugShare, an EV community and a part of the EVgo family, the experience allows drivers to access PlugShare’s comprehensive public EV charging repository to locate nearby stations. With the PlugShare API, the integration creates a seamless charging experience for Alexa-enabled EVs, including the Nissan ARIYA, Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, EVgo said.

Through a voice request such as, ‘Alexa, find EV charging stations near me’, customers can easily locate and drive to the nearest charging station, whether on a weekend road trip or during routine errands in the neighborhood. Alexa provides a list of nearby public charging stations, with real time availability by plug type and charging speed, as well as the time and distance to arrival, the company said.

“The customer experience begins well before a driver arrives at a station. Enabling voice-initiated, hands-free navigation to charging stations enhances the customer experience, providing peace of mind for EV drivers on the go,” said Ivo Steklac, chief technology officer at EVgo. “As Amazon’s first charging network for Alexa, we’re thrilled to provide simplified charging experiences for customers with Alexa. It is yet another example of EVgo’s leadership in the development of customer-centric charging technologies.”

