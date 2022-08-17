Dorman Introduces New Solutions Catalog 

Dorman Products is announcing the launch of a new digital and print publication, the New Solutions Catalog, which is designed to help auto part counter representatives and repair shop service writers be more aware of Dorman’s latest products and growing category breadth.

Dorman releases hundreds of new products every month, so it can be difficult for even the most tuned-in aftermarket professionals to keep track of them all. Dorman says the New Solutions Catalog will help highlight the array of innovation that Dorman’s released over the past year, including expanding leadership positions in replacement part categories like turbocharger accessories, 4WD components, advanced electronics, lighting, suspension and many more. That way, the next time a customer calls or comes in, stores and shops will already have the right aftermarket solution in mind.

“We think every counterperson and service writer in North America would benefit from spending a few minutes to page through this new publication and learn about all the parts and components they no longer need to source from a dealership,” said Jeff Darby, Dorman’s senior vice president of sales and marketing. “By having a better understanding of how Dorman is growing the automotive aftermarket, we hope all our valued partners are better able to serve their customers by knowing they have the freedom to choose reliable aftermarket solutions.”