 DOE Selects J.D. Power EV Index to Help Infrastructure Growth

J.D. Power's analytics tool will help establish benchmarks and monitor EV infrastructure nationwide.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

J.D. Power has announced that its J.D. Power EV Index, an analytics tool to track the growing electric vehicle (EV) market in the United States, has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to help establish benchmarks and monitor ongoing development of EV infrastructure nationwide. The J.D. Power EV Index will provide vital information on regional trends in infrastructure growth and potential barriers to widespread consumer adoption.

“Universally accessible, equitable, and reliable EV charging infrastructure is a cornerstone to widespread consumer adoption of EVs,” said Michael Berube, deputy assistant secretary for sustainable transportation and fuels in DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, in a press release from Argonne National Laboratory. ​“It is critical that we consistently evaluate detailed trends in the availability of public chargers, specific obstacles consumers face with the existing charging network, and regional variations in consumer demand to ensure resilient grid infrastructure, provide adequate EV charging capacity and coverage, and support access to EVs by all Americans.”

The J.D. Power EV Index tracks millions of data points aggregated into six categories—interest, availability, adoption, affordability, infrastructure and experience—to evaluate the progress to parity of EVs with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in the U.S. Updated monthly, the EV Index has consistently found that lack of public charging infrastructure has been the top consumer barrier to EV adoption. Additionally, the EV Index illustrates widespread variation in availability and accessibility of charging infrastructure in different parts of the country.

“The EV space is moving so quickly that the major policy, strategy and regulatory decisions that are being made today have the power to dramatically alter the course of the future of the automobile,” said Doug Betts, president of the J.D. Power automotive division. “We created the EV Index to help key stakeholders make informed decisions based on the most comprehensive data available tracking EV adoption, affordability, infrastructure and several other factors that provide a complete view of the EV landscape in real-time. Infrastructure data at a ZIP code level can be used as effective building blocks to measure the progress of infrastructure creation for many different participants.”

DOE research using the J.D. Power EV Index will be led by Argonne National Laboratory, a multidisciplinary science and engineering research center managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

“Combined with Argonne’s technical data and analysis, J.D. Power data on EV-related consumer behavior will help Argonne and DOE advance the understanding of the current EV user and charging landscape,” said Claus Daniel, Argonne associate laboratory director for advanced energy technologies. “This understanding will support decision-making that moves the nation closer to its clean transportation and climate goals.”

For more information about the J.D. Power EV Index, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/evindex.

