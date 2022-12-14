 Direct Fit Catalytic Converters Features and Benefits – UnderhoodService
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Direct Fit Catalytic Converters Features and Benefits

on

Creating Parts: The Manufacturing Process (Video)

on

Engine Control Modules (VIDEO)

on

ECM/PCM Communication Issues (VIDEO)
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Creating Parts: The Manufacturing Process (Video) Video
play

Creating Parts: The Manufacturing Process (Video)

Direct Fit Catalytic Converters Features and Benefits Video
play

Direct Fit Catalytic Converters Features and Benefits

Current Digital Issue

November 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Direct Fit Catalytic Converters Features and Benefits

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

Four qualities stand out the most when looking at these catalytic converters. Sponsored by AP Emissions.

Advertisement

CC:

Advertisement

AP Emissions is an industry leader in clean air, and we look closely at our features and benefits, four qualities become clear. AP Emissions catalytic converters are clean by design, designed to fit, built to last, and we keep the light off. So let’s take a closer look at each of these qualities.

First up, we have “Clean By Design.” AP Emissions designs its own catalyst formulations, and loads its own bricks. Our robust and durable catalyst loading that is featured in our direct fit, Cali Coopers is formulated to work with every year, make, model, gross vehicle weight, and engine family that it’s cataloged for.

Advertisement

The second feature and benefit is that AP catalytic converters are designed to fit. AP Emissions catalytic converters designed to fit the applications that they are cataloged for. We test them on the actual vehicle to make sure that the part fits, and we include gaskets and hardware that make installation of breeze.

Our third feature in benefit is that they’re built to last. AP Emissions direct fit catalytic converters are made with stainless steel and a strong durable catalyst to ensure that they’re built to last.

Our fourth feature and benefit is that we keep the light off. Our 50,000 mile warranty on EPA converters is double the federally mandated warranty, and matches our carb catalytic converter warranty. As an industry leader in clean air, we stand behind our customers 100%.

Advertisement

This video is sponsored by AP Emissions

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: Tapered Wheel Bearings (VIDEO)

AMN Drivetime Video: Johnny G, Bill Babcox, Talk Tire History on AMN Drivetime

Video: Performing a VVT Service Properly (VIDEO)

Video: Kooler Kleen Product Overview

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService