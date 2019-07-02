DENSO Foundation Awards $1 Million In STEM Education Grants To 26 North American Colleges And Universities

DENSO announced it awarded more than $1 million in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education grants to 26 colleges and universities across North America.

The grants, which are made possible by DENSO’s philanthropic division, DENSO North America Foundation (DNAF), support the company’s mission to help cultivate tomorrow’s workforce. The donations deliver critical funds to programs that will help expose students to the rewarding careers available in automotive and manufacturing and prepare them to lead in fast-evolving fields, DENSO noted.

“To achieve our 2030 goal of creating and inspiring new value for the future of mobility, we need to be inspiring our next generation of employees,” said Jack Helmboldt, president of DNAF. “By awarding grants to these educational institutions, we’re equipping students – and possible future DENSO employees – with opportunities, skills and knowledge that will help create a generation of innovators poised to transform the mobility industry.”

Grants will be used towards= programs focused on design, materials management, mechanical and electrical engineering principles, thermodynamics, robotics and more, according to the company. DENSO hopes the funds will help cultivate and encourage a new generation of engineers and skilled workers. Recipients of this year’s grants include:

Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University

Arkansas State University

Auburn University

California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

Cleveland State Community College

Conestoga College

FIME

Jackson State University

Kennesaw State University

Kettering University

Lawrence Technological University

Michigan State University

Michigan Technological University

North Carolina State University

Oakland University

Pellissippi State Community College

Southeast Missouri State University

TecMilenio University

Tennessee Technological University

University of Michigan-Dearborn

University of Alabama

University of Alabama-Huntsville

University of Tennessee

University of Tennessee-Chattanooga

Wayne State University

Western Michigan University

“DENSO is highly focused on developing software and products that not only enhance safety but reduce environmental impact,” said Bill Foy, senior vice president of Engineering at DENSO and a DENSO North American Foundation board member. “To do this, we will equip potential future employees with the skills to create these kinds of products. By investing in tomorrow’s workforce, we’re investing in DENSO’s future.”

DNAF has supported STEM education through grants at colleges and universities since 2001, enabling students to access tools, technology and experiences that better prepare them for technical careers after graduation. DENSO education grant proposals are invite-only and evaluated based on technical merit, student experience and alignment with industry needs.

DENSO is looking to hire new talent across North America as it continues its pursuit to shape and improve future mobility solutions for all, the company noted. Positions are available in a variety of roles, business units and locations. Those interested can apply at www.densocareers.com.