 Dayco Expands H-D Belt Kit Line

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

Dayco Expands H-D Belt Kit Line

Dayco says six new SKUs cover hundreds of thousands of Class 8 fleet vehicles on the road today.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Dayco announced it is expanding its line of heavy-duty serpentine belt kits with six new SKUs. This expansion covers hundreds of thousands of Class 8 fleet vehicles on the road today, according to the company.

Related Articles

Dayco says it has continued to focus on growing both its light- and heavy-duty serpentine belt kit line, introducing more than 40 new SKUs in the last several months, including a half dozen heavy-duty part numbers that feature Dayco’s two-piece tensioner for easier and faster installation on DD13, DD15 and DD16 engines.  

“Our team’s goal is to ensure system solutions from Dayco are readily available for today’s distributors and that technicians have all the parts needed for a complete repair,” said Jay Buckley, director of product management for Dayco North America. “We want to reinforce not only how important it is, but how beneficial it is to replace all parts of a front end accessory drive system at once to maximize vehicle uptime.”  

The newest heavy-duty kits will feature OE grade, application-specific components needed for system maintenance, including Dayco’s original flat spring tensioner, two heavy-duty dual bearing pulleys and one or two diesel-grade serpentine belts in the appropriate length and width. Engineered for higher torque and power pulses, the belts have specially treated cords that resist stretching, ensure length stability, reduce cracking and run cooler, Dayco says.  

Designed for applications that require highly engineered belt drives, Dayco adds the kits reduce premature accessory bearing failure and extend system life. “Changing all front-end components at once will help prevent comebacks, reduce noise issues and enhance overall system performance, which is critical for today’s fleet drivers,” said Buckley.

For more information, visit www.dayco.com.  

You May Also Like

News

Schaeffler Group Releases Series of LuK TSBs

In conjunction with its REPXPERT service brand, Schaeffler provides technical tips and service information for LuK products.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Schaeffler Group USA has released a series of technical and service bulletins for the LuK product line. The bulletins feature bleeding instructions, guided bleeding procedures and installation instructions for LuK slave cylinders, and DMF to solid flywheel conversions. In conjunction with their REPXPERT service brand, Schaeffler provides technical tips and service information for the LuK product line.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
SMP Closes the Year with 214 New Part Numbers

SMP says it is committed to providing replacement parts for hybrids and EVs through its Standard and Four Seasons brands.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
GB Remanufacturing Releases 2022 Year in Review

The GB Reman 2022 Year in Review is available for download.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
SMP Closes the Year with 214 New Part Numbers

SMP says it is committed to providing replacement parts for hybrids and EVs.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Survey Shows Greater Trust in Service Professionals

More than 70% reported increased levels of trust in repair shops and/or service technicians.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Parts and Artificial Intelligence

In the past 25 years, things have changed with the Internet.

By Andrew Markel
Streamlight Launches Stinger Color-Rite Light

Flashlight allows users to better see the color spectrum under low light conditions.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime: Dave Caracci

Dave Caracci is a guy who can wield a wrench as deftly as he can a sales pitch.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Inspection Intervals

If you fail to inspect an item on the schedule, you could miss out on maintenance opportunities.

By Andrew Markel