Dayco Expands H-D Belt Kit Line

Dayco announced it is expanding its line of heavy-duty serpentine belt kits with six new SKUs. This expansion covers hundreds of thousands of Class 8 fleet vehicles on the road today, according to the company.

Dayco says it has continued to focus on growing both its light- and heavy-duty serpentine belt kit line, introducing more than 40 new SKUs in the last several months, including a half dozen heavy-duty part numbers that feature Dayco’s two-piece tensioner for easier and faster installation on DD13, DD15 and DD16 engines.

“Our team’s goal is to ensure system solutions from Dayco are readily available for today’s distributors and that technicians have all the parts needed for a complete repair,” said Jay Buckley, director of product management for Dayco North America. “We want to reinforce not only how important it is, but how beneficial it is to replace all parts of a front end accessory drive system at once to maximize vehicle uptime.”

The newest heavy-duty kits will feature OE grade, application-specific components needed for system maintenance, including Dayco’s original flat spring tensioner, two heavy-duty dual bearing pulleys and one or two diesel-grade serpentine belts in the appropriate length and width. Engineered for higher torque and power pulses, the belts have specially treated cords that resist stretching, ensure length stability, reduce cracking and run cooler, Dayco says.

Designed for applications that require highly engineered belt drives, Dayco adds the kits reduce premature accessory bearing failure and extend system life. “Changing all front-end components at once will help prevent comebacks, reduce noise issues and enhance overall system performance, which is critical for today’s fleet drivers,” said Buckley.

