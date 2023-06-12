 Dana Named Climate Leader by USA Today

Dana was recognized as one of America’s Climate Leaders for its 2021 greenhouse-gas reduction.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Dana Incorporated announced it has been named one of America’s Climate Leaders 2023 by USA Today.

The list, compiled by the newspaper’s research partner, Statista, recognizes the top 400 companies for their 2021 greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction performance against a 2019 baseline.

Dana says the companies were evaluated on six measures, sourced from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP):

  • Reduction of Scope 1 and 2 emissions, adjusted by revenue growth, from 2019 to 2021;
  • Energy intensity, taking 2021 GHG emissions per $1 million in company revenue;
  • Total reduction of core GHG emissions from 2019 to 2021;
  • Reported scope 3 emissions;
  • CDP score; and
  • Commitment and targets set with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

“Dana’s vision of a zero-emissions future encompasses a wholistic, science- based approach to sustainability,” said Doug Liedberg, Dana senior vice president and chief sustainability officer. “We are proud to be a company that leads by example in reducing our carbon footprint but also in developing technologies that enable others to meet their sustainability objectives. This recognition by USA Today is another endorsement of our strategy.”

In March, Dana announced it had accelerated its climate commitments, with a goal of achieving net zero by 2040. As part of this commitment, Dana says it plans to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to achieve a reduction of greater than 75 percent by 2030.

The company also announced that the SBTi has validated the company’s previous climate commitments of reducing Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by more than 50 percent and Scope 3 GHG emissions by more than 25 percent before 2030. Dana has already initiated the validation process for its updated targets with SBTi.

