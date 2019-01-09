Continental Engine Cooling Fan Assemblies Restore Original Engine Cooling Performance



Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket now offers a new line of Continental Engine Cooling Fan Assemblies that are an exact match for fit and performance to the OE part. These assemblies are engineered to restore original engine cooling performance.

Continental Engine Cooling Fan Assemblies are 100-percent tested for fit, vibration and amperage draw. They feature OE-style electrical connections so there are no “flying leads” that require wire splicing. Automotive grade materials are used throughout to ensure long service life and dependability.

To save time during the installation process, technicians will find that all mounting points are exactly the same as the original fan, according to Continental. Continental Engine Cooling Fan Assemblies are direct replacements for the factory units, the company says.

Dave Maclay, head of product management – HVAC, TPMS, Chassis & Safety, noted, “Simply put, the Continental Engine Cooling Fan Assembly helps to restore the engine cooling performance to its original level. We’ve designed the part to be easy to install for the technician, so that the job can be done quickly and economically.”

Continental’s new Engine Cooling Fan Assemblies will be available to the aftermarket in early 2019.