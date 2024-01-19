 Clutch System Components

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Clutch System Components

By adopting a systematic approach and utilizing quality kits, the longevity and efficiency of the timing system can be maximized, ensuring a smoother-running engine. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

CC:

Related Articles

Three on the tree. Four on the Floor. Five-speed. Six-speed. 

You don’t hear these terms quite so often these days, but when a customer comes in with a manual transmission complaint, can you be the critical link between HEARING the problem and getting it fixed?

While most late-model passenger vehicles on the road today are equipped with an automatic transmission, there are still some new models available with a stick shift. The 2024 Chevy Camaro ZL1, as well as two versions of the 2024 Ford Mustang come standard with a six-speed stick. Manual transmissions are standard or optional on other models as well, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler and MINI Hardtop to the Nissan Versa and Subaru Crosstrek.

Different vehicles, different driving styles, but for many drivers today, their understanding of the manual transmission system begins and ends with the clutch pedal. There’s more to it than mashing the pedal and slamming the gear. The clutch really is a system of parts that includes the clutch and the clutch disc, as well as the flywheel, release bearing and clutch linkage.  The clutch, also referred to as the pressure plate or cover, is the clamping component of the clutch assembly. The disc is clamped between the clutch and flywheel and is splined to the transmission input shaft. 

Most later-model vehicles with a manual transmission use a hydraulicsystem consisting of the clutch master cylinder, hydraulic hoses, the concentric slave cylinder and the concentric slave cylinder bearing to actuate the clutch. Several mechanical components – including the pedal, the firewall and the over-center spring – make up the rest of the system.  

Clutch problems can occur at almost any mileage and for a wide variety of reasons. The clutch might slip or chatter due to a worn disc, a weak or damaged pressure plate, misadjustment or oil contamination. It might fail to engage or disengage if the linkage isn’t moving the release bearing to take the pressure off the disc, which could have a number of possible causes.

Or it may well be the fault of the driver standing before you, especially if they tend to ride the clutch.

When the clutch engages, it generates heat and friction between the clutch disc, pressure plate and flywheel. Drivers who abuse the clutch by riding the pedal – even absentmindedly just by resting their foot on it – allow the clutch disc to get even hotter and, in turn, wear it out even faster. The bottom line is, if you increase the load on the clutch, that will make it wear out sooner.

The best clutch service consists of complete clutch service. Clutch components tend to fail around the same time, so it’s a good idea to recommend replacing all of them to restore the system back to original condition. Replacing the clutch is one of the most labor-intensive jobs on a vehicle, so your team might as well do the whole repair at the same time with the transmission removed from the engine.

One of the most common failure points for clutch systems is installing used or inferior-quality hydraulic parts that aren’t manufactured to OE specifications. Recommending a LuK RepSet Clutch Kit from Schaeffler gives your customers the peace of mind that ALL of the parts are sourced from the same trusted manufacturer – and it gives your techs the confidence that they’re carefully designed to fit together and match the application.

This LuK RepSet Pro Clutch Kit from Schaeffler provides everything needed to restore the clutch system to its original performance, including a replacement clutch pressure plate; a clutch disc; a flywheel (or dual mass flywheel if needed); a conventional release bearing or concentric slave cylinder, depending on the application; a spline tool; lubricant; and all required fasteners.

Every LuK product is 100-percent functionally tested to meet applicable OEM performance specifications for automotive and light commercial applications. Plus, Schaeffler offers industry-leading support with its RepXpert brand, which provides training resources, relevant technical service bulletins, practical tips and a comprehensive service hotline.  These resources and functions also are available on the shop floor via the free RepXpert mobile app.  

If you have customers who live by the credo “If you can’t find it, grind it,” you’ll do them a favor by using the right parts to get them back on the road quickly. Visit Schaeffler.com for more information.

You May Also Like

Video

Installing Duralast Belts & Hoses on a 2013 F150 5.0 Liter

Follow along the step by step tutorial. This video is sponsored by JKF Americas.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
JKF Duralast Belts and Hoses install

Today we're replacing belts and hoses on this 2013 F150 5.0 liter. Installation may vary based on application.

The first step is inspection of the belt drive system. The multi rib belt on this application has been on the vehicle more than 100,000 miles. While the belt is not cracked or frayed, the wear to the ribs is significant enough that the belt is slipping because the belt is bottomed out in the grooves. To fully examine the full length of the belt, you may have to remove it from the vehicle. To remove the belt, place a three eighth drive ratchet in the arm of the tensioner. Hold down on the tensioner to relax the belt. Pull the old belt off the pullies for examination with the belt off. Inspect the idler pullies to make sure they turn smoothly. Also, the tensioner should move without any binding. To install the new belt, you'll need to know how it is routed. This information can sometimes be found on the fan shroud or radiator support. It can also be found in the service information. If you do not have access, take a picture of the routing of the old belt. Place the new belt on the pulleys. When you get to the tensioner, pull the tensioner down and put the belt around the pulley and release. Run the engine for 20 seconds to allow the belt to settle into the grooves. Turn the engine off and inspect the belt to make sure the belt is properly aligned to the pulleys on the belt drive system.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
TPMS Tools and Sensors

Transform TPMS with advanced diagnostics and sensor programming. This video is sponsored by Bosch.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
CRP’s Mike Palm: How Close Customer Ties Yields Success

Palm has led the company’s aftermarket product management to ensure CRP’s success.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Solid Axle Bearing Restoration

Failed seals kill solid axle wheel bearings. Sponsored by BCA Bearings.

By Andrew Markel
Installing The Continental Multi V Stretch Belt

Learn how to install stretch belts safely. Sponsored by Continental.

By Eric Garbe

Other Posts

Diagnosing Oxygen Sensors

Picking the right tool is critical. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Andrew Markel
MANN+HUMMEL’s Wilks: The Meaning Behind the Product

Kurk Wilks, president and CEO, delves into how advanced technology and customer needs are shaping future products.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Autel’s TS900 TPMS Tool

Beyond TPMS, the Autel TS900 shines as a full-service and maintenance tool. Sponsored by Autel.

By Doug Kaufman
Sustainable Packaging

Changing how a product is packaged can reduce CO2 emissions. Sponsored by Continental.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers