News
ago

CARDONE To Give Away All-American Muscle Car: ’77 Firebird

From Brake & Front End

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Nissan Tech Tip: Permanent DTC (P-DTC) Information

Bret Lamoreaux Named TECHNET Professional ASE Master Automobile Technician Of The Year For 2018

Airtex-ASC Expands Fuel And Water Pump Coverage

CARDONE To Give Away All-American Muscle Car: '77 Firebird

Driveroo Inspector Turbo Charges Auto Repair Shops

Lisle Lock Rod Release Tool For Ford Applications

With Tougher Requirements, 57 Vehicles Clinch 2019 IIHS Safety Awards

WIX Filters Releases 464 New Parts Globally In First 3 Quarters of 2018

MAHLE Engine Builders Of The Year Awarded During Champion's Week

Standard Motor Products Announces Winner Of Standard 'Shop Team Selfie' Challenge

CARDONE Industries, a leader in the automotive aftermarket, has announced it will give away a 1977 Pontiac Trans Am Firebird in a sweepstakes geared toward DIYers, automotive technicians and car enthusiasts. CARDONE customers can enter to win this signature Smokey and the Bandit-inspired vehicle through in-store and online purchases, as well as select live events such as webinars and car shows.

“This classic Firebird has a warm spot in every car lover’s heart and we look forward to awarding it to one of our customers,” said Christin Cardone McClave, chief people officer and family co-owner of CARDONE. “Smokey and the Bandit inspired many older technicians and we hope this contest will invigorate and engage a younger generation too.”

Official rules and entry requirements are available at cardonehotrodgiveaway.com. The contest runs through July 31, 2019. Each month leading up to the grand prize drawing, a winner will be chosen to receive a Milwaukee cordless radio or a detailing kit from Swag Custom Rides. The grand-prize winner will be drawn on or around Aug. 12, and will be announced on the contest website and cardone.com.

Show Full Article