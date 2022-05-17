 Branding Your Cabin Air Filter Service (VIDEO) – UnderhoodService
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Branding Your Cabin Air Filter Service (VIDEO)

on

Axle Nut Torque Specifications (VIDEO)

on

Step-by-Step Strut Removal and Replacement (VIDEO)

on

Don't Kill Your Wiper Blades (Video)
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Branding Your Cabin Air Filter Service (VIDEO) Video
play

Branding Your Cabin Air Filter Service (VIDEO)

Axle Nut Torque Specifications (VIDEO) Video
play

Axle Nut Torque Specifications (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

April 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Branding Your Cabin Air Filter Service (VIDEO)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

It’s important your shop partners with brands your customers recognize. This video is sponsored by Purolator.

Advertisement

CC:

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

According to marketing surveys, it takes five to seven impressions to build brand awareness with consumers. Of those consumers, 59% said they would prefer to buy from brands they trust. How do you leverage this to sell a cabin air filter? Simple. Partner with brands your customers recognize.

I have a story for you. Back in the 1990s, a chemist, who was a smoker, came up with a concoction. When sprayed, it eliminated the cigarette smell. It was so good his wife thought he quit smoking. After testing and research, the product Febreze hit the shelves. Over the next 25 years, the Febreze brand has made billions of consumer impressions.

Advertisement

How does this help you sell cabin filters? Simple. Branding. When you are presenting the customer with the estimate for repairs and maintenance, you have a minimal amount of time to get approval. In many focus groups, they found that most consumers take less than seven seconds to decide about a product or service. Cabin air filters as a product category lack strong awareness among consumers, especially women.

Pairing a superior filtration brand like PurolatorBOSS with a powerhouse consumer brand of Febreze gives your customer a compelling reason to buy. PurolatorBOSS Premium cabin air filters with Febreze freshness gives you a product that not only has a positive brand image but offers significant benefits to your customers.

Advertisement

These cabin air filters are designed with triple-layer protection. This powerful combination blocks and controls odors while, at the same time, filters virus aerosols, a critical benefit in today’s health-conscious environment. The filter captures up to 99% of fine dust particles, inert allergens, and pollen, as well as preventing mold and bacteria growth on the filter. It doesn’t take a marketing genius to see that these filters are easy to sell to customers who, on average, spend more than 300 hours a year inside their vehicles. Having the PurolatorBOSS Premium cabin air filter with Febreze freshness in your arsenal can go a long way in gaining consumer approval for the replacement while leveraging billions of positive impressions.

Advertisement

This video is sponsored by Purolator.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: Understanding EV, Hybrid Wheel Bearings (VIDEO)

Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros Visit Concord Engines, Kannapolis, NC

Video: Tips For Replacing Lift Supports (Video)

Video: Inspect The Lift Struts (VIDEO)

Advertisement

Subscribe

About

Location

  • Babcox Media
  • 3550 Embassy Parkway
  • Akron, OH 44333-8318
  • p: (330) 670-1234
  • f: (330) 670-0874

Babcox [email protected]

Connect
UnderhoodService