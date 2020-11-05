BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, a supplier of technology solutions for the automotive aftermarket, kicks off its participation in Virtual AAPEX Experience 2020 and SEMA360, on the heels of a significant repair industry milestone and market expansion that opens up its award-winning digital capabilities to every business that works under the hood or chassis of a motorized vehicle.

To date, more than 10,000 independent repair shops have taken advantage of BOLT ON’s award-winning software to grow their businesses on average of 40%. The company says shops have experienced this revenue growth through improved customer trust and transparency, greater operational efficiencies and increased average repair orders and repeat visits delivered by BOLT ON’s Digital Vehicle Inspection (DVI) tools. The company’s DVIs enable shops to share photos, videos and tech notes with drivers who can then quickly and confidently approve recommended repairs and services, set their next appointment, and pay for the repairs using their mobile device. Heading into AAPEX and SEMA, BOLT ON just eclipsed a major milestone of 50 million repair photos sent to drivers through its Mobile Manager Pro and cloud-based NextGear platforms. Western Edge Auto Center in Palmdale, California, a BOLT ON customer since 2015, holds the distinction of transmitting the landmark 50 millionth image, which serves as a testament to how both shops and consumers have adopted multimedia, text-based communications on mobile devices. Shops sending multiple photos to their customers – including evidence of both “good” items found during an inspection along with items that need to be monitored for potential future service – can increase average repair orders up to 39 percent, according to BOLT ON’s research. about:blank Expanded Opportunities The 50 millionth photo shared between repair shop and driver arrives just as BOLT ON announces the availability of its cloud-based product to industry sectors beyond traditional independent repair shops. New and used car dealer service centers, auto body shops, parts vendors, air conditioning specialists, import car specialty shops, truck, RV, motorcycle and marine repair specialists, fleet managers and others can now take advantage of BOLT ON’s award-winning solutions, which include DVI reports, text service reminders, next-appointment scheduling, text-to-pay and other functions to help keep service bays full and cash flow rolling. Shops need nothing more than an internet connection and a mobile device; there’s no need to buy new software or hardware.

“Where AAPEX and SEMA bring together the entirety of the automotive aftermarket, now so does BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY,” said BOLT ON founder and CEO Mike Risich. “Everyone who attends these events, this year virtually, is looking for the education and tools to succeed and increase profits, particularly during these challenging times, and we’re excited to deliver both those opportunities to registrants through our products and the insights that BOLT ON University is known for.” Getting on the Fast Track BOLT ON University’s “Fast Track Your Shop’s Success” program is available to registrants at no cost and will cover best practices for customer engagement. Presented by John “J.B.” Burkhauser, BOLT ON’s director of Education and an A-Level and ASE-certified Master Tech, the session will cover: How to better utilize your shop management system to improve operations. Best practices for using BOLT ON software to increase repair orders, maximize productivity and win repeat business. Proactive strategies and techniques to keep customers coming back for more than just oil changes. New procedures to get services approved by customers – fast. Ideas on monitoring shop workflow and the performance of your techs to increase productivity and retain quality talent. Proven methods to build trust and improve customer satisfaction. The “Fast Track Your Shop’s Success” aired Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 1-5 p.m. but will be available for streaming after for those who weren’t able to participate in the live event. Find the complete schedule here.

