BGA Unveils Brand New Product Group

Company launches Rocker Covers.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

BGA is launching Rocker Covers with a strong focus on delivering complete solutions. This product perfectly complements their vast range of Engine Parts and fits well with BGA’s experience in high-quality plastic products like thermostat housings and sump pans.

•    19 references available off the shelf with plans to extend the range to 63 references by the end of the year.
•    Supplied with the relevant seals and gaskets.
•    Enhances BGA’s engine offer – your one stop quality engine parts supplier.

By expanding their product range, BGA offers distributors a streamlined and efficient sourcing experience. This Rocker Cover product group represents not only an enhancement to the company’s offerings but a testament to it’s dedication in simplifying the process for distributors, ultimately contributing to the success of their projects and the overall advancement of the automotive industry, the company states.

“Our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction drives us to continuously enhance our product offerings,” said Tom Wilderspin, Commercial Manager at BGA. “The launch of Rocker Covers streamlines sourcing processes and enhances overall efficiency for leading distributors across the world.”

Explore BGA’s full range of Rocker Covers here: https://news.bgautomotive.co.uk/engine-specialist-bga-launch-rocker-cover-product-range/

