 BEV Brake Service Tips

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

BEV Brake Service Tips

Andrew Markel shares his latest service tips in the all new BendPak EV Garage video series.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
Andrew Markel is the director of content for Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 20 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers.
Published:

CC:

Related Articles

If you are servicing the brakes or suspension system on a Tesla Model S, you do not need fancy orange gloves or insulated tools. The brake system on the vehicle uses the 12-volt electrical system and not the 400-volt electrical system. Still, it is always a good practice to disconnect the 12-volt power system if you must remove a caliper or replace a brake hose.

In order to disconnect the 12-volt power system on the Model S you must access the “frunk” or front trunk. And before you disconnect the 12-volt battery you need to do two things.

First, roll the driver’s side window down. Why? The upper channel for the window is in the roof rail. When the door is opened, the electric window motor lowers the glass slightly to clear the lip of the seal. If the power is disconnected first, it can’t lower the window when the door is opened or closed. This could result in shattering the glass. This goes for the other doors on the vehicle as well. In addition, this practice prevents you getting locked out of the car.

Second, use the touch screen to disconnect the power and disengage the parking brake. If you can’t find the setting in the menu, put the car into “tow mode” or “jacking mode.” This will disengage the air suspension and parking brake.

It is now safe to disconnect the battery in the frunk. The battery is located under an access panel in the front under the cowl. On models made after April 10, 2016, you will have to remove a portion of the HEPA cabin air filter to access the battery. Disconnect the negative battery cable first. On the passenger side of the frunk, you will see a panel with an icon of a set of side cutters. Under the panel is the first responder’s loop – disconnect it at the connector.

Most of underside of the Model S is a huge battery. Lifting the car with a lift adapter on the battery can damage the battery. The Model S has rails next to the skirts designed for lifting the vehicle. Be sure the lift you’re using contacts the Model S only at the points on the rails recommended by Tesla .

The Model S has an optional air suspension package. The air struts automatically self-level, even when power is off, so the system needs to be disabled before you lift the vehicle. You can put the vehicle into jacking mode as described above, using the settings menu of the touch screen.

The front brakes on a Tesla calipers can be a floating or fixed opposed piston calipers depending on the options. The Tesla Model S is vulnerable to the same wear and corrosion that occur on vehicles with internal combustion engines. But the damage can be more severe because the regenerative braking system might not allow the brakes to reach normal operating temperature.

The rear brake can use a four-piston caliper with a separate parking brake caliper or a single-piston caliper with an integrated electric motor that applies the parking brake.

For models with the separate parking brake caliper, when the car is put into tow mode, the caliper will retract enough to remove the caliper and rotor. The parking brake caliper self-centers over the brake rotor. If the slide pins or boots are damaged, the parking brake might not be able to hold the car on a grade when parked.

Once the brakes are serviced, you can reconnect the battery. From the screen, you can adjust the rear calipers using the service mode. Should you go for a test drive? Yes! Even if the majority of braking is performed with the regenerative braking system, hard stops and low-speed stops still use the hydraulic brakes. Performing a test drive can confirm the brakes work and are quiet.

This video is sponsored by BendPak.

You May Also Like

Video

What Constitutes A Complete Brake Job?

Complete, safe brake jobs are key. This video is part of the Group Training Academy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

You may face a customer asking for the bare minimum when it comes to a brake repair. Whether it’s just a set of pads on the front, a single rotor or drum, a caliper or wheel cylinder, a brake hose or a master cylinder, you may hear “Fix only what’s broken so my car stops.”

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Understanding and Preventing Brake Noise

Silence noise with a complete brake job. This video is part of the Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Charging for Diagnostic Time

Diagnostic work is more sophisticated and your techs’ time is worth charging for. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Doug Kaufman
Understanding Stretch Shrink Belts

Andrew Markel uses an old school toy to describe how these belts work. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Andrew Markel
Mass Air Flow Sensor Cleaners

What can you do both for maintenance and for service and diagnostics to confirm a mass airflow sensors functioning properly? Andrew Markel shares the secret in this video sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

ADAS Calibrations: Limited Space

Babcox Media’s Joe Keene provides a quick overview of many examples that demonstrate ADAS work should be in play for almost everyone.

By Nadine Battah
Growing Service Opportunities: Vacuum Pumps and Parking Brake Actuators

As the car parc evolves, so do service opportunities. This video is sponsored by Standard.

By Doug Kaufman
Software Focus: Efficient Diagnostics

Discover how to quickly retrieve codes, access exclusive repair information, and develop a strategic plan for optimal diagnostic results. This video is sponsored by Bosch.

By Doug Kaufman
Clutch System Components

By adopting a systematic approach and utilizing quality kits, the longevity and efficiency of the timing system can be maximized, ensuring a smoother-running engine. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman