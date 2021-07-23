Connect with us

BBB Industries Releases Remy Smart Charging Systems Guide

 

BBB Industries, a leading remanufacturer of automotive aftermarket parts, has released a Remy Smart Charging Systems Guide.

The Remy Smart Charging System Guide is designed to help the professional technician and DIY customer properly diagnose and repair domestic and Asian nameplate vehicles.

“We are fully committed to supporting the automotive repair community with Remy-branded products and services, backed by over a century of Remy innovation and reliability,” said Matt Heater, rotating electric director of product marketing and product management.

 To download your free copy of the Remy Smart Charging Systems Guide, visit www.RemyAutomotive.com/scsg21.

