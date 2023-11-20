 Bar’s Leaks Tech Tips for Driving in a Winter Wonderland

Bar’s Leaks Tech Tips for Driving in a Winter Wonderland

Proper cooling system preparation helps prevent customers from getting stranded.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting “a winter wonderland” packed with above-average snowfall and cold temperatures for the 2023-2024 season. Help your customers winterize their rides so they can confidently go dashing through the snow. In addition to the usual steps like changing wiper blades, testing the battery and installing snow tires, remind customers to check their vehicles’ cooling system.

“The end of Daylight Savings Time usually coincides with increased demand for Bar’s Leaks cooling system stop leak products,” says Clay Parks, Bar’s Leaks vice president of development. “As the weather turns colder, seals, gaskets and hoses may shrink, and relatively minor leaks can get worse. Taking some simple steps now can keep the cooling system trouble-free all winter.”

Bar’s Leaks recommends that any driver understands these winter prep tips:

  1. Any vehicle that is running just water in its cooling system should be switched to a water-antifreeze mixture ASAP. Pure water will freeze and expand at 32 degrees, potentially bursting the radiator, splitting hoses, or cracking the engine block. If there is a chance the vehicle will be exposed to freezing temperatures, it needs antifreeze.
  2. Check the coolant level and test existing coolant to see if it should be replaced. If the system is dirty or clogged, drain and flush the system before installing new antifreeze. 
  3. Check for cooling system leaks. Symptoms may include drips or puddles of coolant under the vehicle, low coolant level, a vehicle that has been running hot, or a sweet smell coming from the engine compartment after driving. 
  4. Seal any cooling system leaks and prevent new ones from forming. Bar’s Leaks offers a full line of proven cooling system stop leak solutions that are cost-effective and easy to use. The dual action formula of Bar’s Leaks High Mileage Cooling System Repair(P/N 1150) can be installed directly into the vehicle’s antifreeze to seal existing leaks, prevent new ones, and protect the system into the future with a water pump lube, corrosion inhibitors and heat transfer agent. For larger leaks in radiators, intake manifolds and gaskets, heater cores, blocks and freeze plugs, consider antifreeze-compatible Liquid Copper (P/N 1109) to deliver a permanent solution.

With just a minimal investment of time and money preparing a vehicle for winter, your customers will be singing “let it snow, let it snow, let it snow” in no time.

Learn more about America’s best-known brand of stop leaks at barsleaks.com or call (800) 345-6572. All Bar’s Leaks products are proudly made in the U.S.A. Based in Holly, Michigan, Bar’s Leaks is ISO 9001 certified.

