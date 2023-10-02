Autoshop Solutions Partners With ShopBoss

Autoshop Solutions, a automotive services-based digital marketing company, has partnered with Shop Boss to bring the next level of data to their customers, allowing them to gain valuable insight on their shop’s performance and view the actual return on investment for their marketing.

The company’s state that the integration between Autoshop Solutions and Shop Boss will revolutionize how independent auto repair shops manage their businesses. Autoshop Solutions has launched an ROI integration tool that draws data from Shop Boss SMS into Autoshop Solutions’ dashboard, aligning marketing information with the repair orders from Shop Boss SMS. The result is tangible evidence of how marketing dollars are being allocated, demonstrating to clients where the business originated and how it correlates to an actual customer.

“We are very excited about this partnership,” said Cavan Robinson, general manager of Shop Boss. “This tool will undoubtedly assist our customers in making informed decisions regarding their marketing investments,” Robinson continued.

Shop Boss has also recently announced a slew of new features designed to maximize efficiency and profitability. The company says that this development, coupled with the partnership, presents an exciting opportunity for auto repair shops to leverage cutting-edge technology and strategic marketing solutions.

“To persist in offering superior services to our customers, we are continually evolving and responding to our customers’ needs,” said Tony Mercury, vice president of revenue, Autoshop Solutions. “Through this partnership, we can present our customers with the next tier of data available to aid them in assessing their business growth and determining their future direction,” Mercury continued.

The company’s say this partnership and the launch of the ROI integration tool signify a commitment to providing results-oriented marketing solutions that offer clear and concise data on marketing investments. They add that this integration will enable businesses to make informed decisions about their marketing strategies, ultimately driving growth and profitability.

Additional features integrated with the ROI tool include monitoring when a customer located the shop online up to when they became an actual shop customer. It also displays total calls, new customers, and marketing revenue by medium and source (organic traffic, paid search, and paid social). This new feature is available only through select competitors offering similar ROI functionality.

For more information visit autoshopsolutions.com