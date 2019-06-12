Automotive Parts Associates Sends Winners To Music City For CMA Fest 2019

Three grand-prize winners and their guests spent the weekend of June 6-9 in Nashville, Tennessee, with an all-expenses-paid trip to see the top acts in country music for CMA Fest 2019, in the Automotive Parts Associates (APA) Nashville Roadtrip giveaway.

The music-lovers spent the weekend with VIP passes and $500 spending cash in the heart of Nashville among 10 stages, plus the big headliner shows each evening at Nissan Stadium, featuring artists like Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw and Luke Bryan. With its roots dating back to 2001, the music festival began as a way for country artists to give back to the industry and support their communities. Today, the CMA Foundation donates half the net proceeds to over 40 music education programs across the country with grants through the “Keep the Music Playing” initiative benefiting the entire music community.

Six APA shareholders awarded their valued customers as winners in the promotion. The three grand-prize winners awarded trips were John Huckabaa of Auto Care & Brakes, customer of Morris Automotive Supply in Fontana, California; Doug Beimler of the Car Doctors of Antelope Valley, customer of H&H Wholesale Parts in Arleta, California and Evan Keller of the Enthusiast Auto Group, customer of Ramac Industries in Minden, Nevada. Three runner-up $1,000 cash prizes were presented to Bruce Ford of Heartland Tire and Auto, customer of Metric Auto Parts in St. Paul, Minnesota, Jarrod Callan of Midas, customer of Den-Paul Distributors in Regina, Saskatchewan Canada, and Mohamed Attar of All in One Oil Change, customer of Value Plus Auto Parts Wholesale in Westland, Michigan.

“Our entire staff was extremely happy that one of our longtime and loyal customers, John Huckabaa from Auto Care & Brakes in Rialto, California was a grand-prize winner. He was so excited that when I called to share the news, the phone went silent,” said David Swedlove, owner of Morris Automotive Supply. “Our congratulations go out to John, he represents what all repair shops should strive to be, kind, polite, honest and trustworthy,” added Swedlove.

Winners were drawn at random from entries collected by APA members across the United States and Canada from February to April 2019. The APA Nashville Roadtrip promotion was sponsored by manufacturing partners: Airtex, Akebono, APC Automotive Technologies, BBB Industries, Bosch, CARDONE, Denso, Dorman, Federal Mogul, Gates, Global Parts Distributors, GSP, KYB, MAS, Mevotech, SMP, Tenneco, SKF, Walker Products and ZF.

“A big thank you to all the APA shareholders that participated and to our generous sponsors for contributions toward another successful customer-loyalty promotion. We always look forward to providing our shareholders with opportunities to build relationships with customers with experience trips and prize giveaways. It’s an exciting experience for all involved and we can’t wait for the next one,” noted Sara Grieving, APA marketing manager.