Automotive Distribution Network Will Launch Next Repair America Promotion For Repair Shops

The Automotive Distribution Network will kick off its 2019 Repair America promotion this weekend. During this two-month promotion, repair shops will purchase products from sponsoring manufacturers to earn points. The more points they earn, the higher their odds of winning weekly and grand-prize drawings. Each week for eight weeks, Network headquarters will draw winners to receive gift cards ranging from $50 to $500.

At the end of the promotion, 10 grand-prize winners will be randomly drawn and awarded the Ultimate Rally Car Racing Experience package. Each winner and their guest will be sent on an exciting three-day trip to Austin, Texas, all expenses paid. The package will include a full day on the Rally Ranch, a city tour on the Twisted Texas bus, a behind-the-scenes tour with a BBQ pitmaster and a visit to one of the state’s oldest whiskey distilleries.

“We continue to see the Repair America participation numbers increase year after year from our warehouse distributors and professional repair shops,” said Mark Lowry, director of sales/marketing for the Network. “With the help of our strategic vendor partners, we are able to host these types of promotions and fulfill our commitment to provide our service dealers with superior products from our manufacturers. Repair America is a great way to generate excitement, goodwill and loyalty for our customers.”

The promotion will run June 1 to July 31.