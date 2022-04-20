 Autolite Reveals Home Garage Renovation Sweepstakes Winner – UnderhoodService
Shop Owner
UnderhoodService

Autolite Reveals Home Garage Renovation Sweepstakes Winner

PRT & PRT HEAVY DUTY To Exhibit at “The Group” Annual Member Expo

Bay-Master Partners with Wisetack to Offer Auto Shops Integrated, Consumer-Friendly Financing

Snap-on's New Software Release Offers Diagnostic Depth
VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Timing Belt Kit Unboxing (Video)

Serpentine Drive Belt Kit Unboxing (Video)

News

Autolite Reveals Home Garage Renovation Sweepstakes Winner

 

Autolite announced the completion of its Home Garage Makeover Sweepstakes renovation for Sharon Ashmore of Stanley, NC. Selected from hundreds of entrants in a random drawing, Ashmore won a garage renovation project worth more than $10,000.

Over the course of three weeks, Garage Experts of Charlotte installed new flooring, cabinets, and three slat walls in Ashmore’s home garage. This project also included the delivery of a new air compressor, Autolite stools and a lighted vintage Autolite sign.

“Not only will my garage have more storage and free space to work, it’s now one of my favorite places to hang out in my home,” said Ashmore. “Garage Experts did a wonderful job – the brand-new flooring, sleek cabinets and Autolite accessories make for a polished, comfortable environment.”

The Autolite Home Garage Makeover Sweepstakes entry period ran from June through mid-August of 2021. The purpose of the sweepstakes was to celebrate how special home garages are for automotive DIYers and tinkerers of all kinds, Autolite says.

“We are so excited to see the finished project, courtesy of Garage Experts of Charlotte,” said Carl Weber, senior marketing director, First Brands Group. “Because of our passion for automotive maintenance and culture, it is an honor to make someone’s home garage a more useful, beautiful environment.”

To see photos from the Autolite Home Garage Makeover Sweepstakes renovation, go to the Autolite Facebook and Instagram pages. To learn more about Autolite spark plugs, visit autolite.com.

UnderhoodService