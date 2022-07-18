Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Tech of the Year Finalists Named

Eleven of America’s top technicians competed last week in Detroit, Michigan, to be named the 2022 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year hosted by DRiV and Garage Gurus. Nominated by their local warehouse distributor, the technicians arrived in the Motor City to compete against each other by completing a custom ASE test. The technicians answered 100 questions in 90 minutes, vying for the ultimate title, trophy and awards ceremony during the 2022 Aftermarket Jackpot Convention in Las Vegas.

Upon completing the ASE exam, technicians and their guests spent time enjoying Greenfield Village and the Henry Ford Museum, witnessing Henry Ford’s assembly line at the Ford Rouge Factory Tour, and hitting Champion Motor Speedway at the M1 Concourse. “This trip has made me appreciate my affiliation with Auto Value and the Alliance on a higher level,” said Ross Colket, 2022 technician finalist and owner of Colket Technical in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, customer of Eastern Warehouse Distributors. “I have already made plans with one of my technicians for him to run for 2023 Technician of the Year!” Fellow finalist Phil Clark from Barnes Auto Service in Louisville, Kentucky, agreed, “It was an honor to be recognized.” Clark is a customer of Moog Louisville Warehouse.

Dinner on Tuesday night revealed the greatest surprise of the event – all 11 technician finalists and their guests are headed to Las Vegas where the 2022 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year winner will be announced on stage at the Jackpot Convention in Las Vegas during AAPEX. “We really wanted to build the suspense of the moment and keeping the secret of the reveal was important,” says JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing for the Alliance. “Our Technician of the Year finalists will lead more than 3,000 technicians and shop owners during the Jackpot Convention; and we couldn’t be more honored to have them represent us. Holding the Finalist Ceremony Dinner at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation was the most appropriate venue. We were surrounded by so much history while making history of our own with these wonderful technicians.”

“A big thank you to DRiV and Garage Gurus. They were gracious hosts for this event. Our technicians use their products every day and having professionals from DRiV and Garage Gurus involved in the event helped showcase how much we value technicians,” said Washbish. “At DRiV, we are so proud of our Garage Gurus sponsorship of the AutoValue / Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year program,” says Kevin Reamer, director of program groups with DRiV. “It was a great time this week testing the finalists from around the U.S. inside our Mobile Automotive Training Center, showing off many of our great Garage Gurus assets, and just as importantly, spending time celebrating with these Technician of the Year finalists; their expertise and passion for the business was so impressive. What a great group of people – I can’t wait to see who is the ‘best of the best’ in Las Vegas!”

