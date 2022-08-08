 Auto Care’s Fall Leadership Days Registration Open
News

Auto Care’s Fall Leadership Days Registration Open

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

Auto Care Association’s Fall Leadership Days registration is open for association members and its committee and community volunteers to attend in person. It will be held Sept. 7-9, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Denver in Denver, Colorado.

During the three-day event, Auto Care board of directors and hundreds of leaders from all segments from the supply chain will discuss industry issues and drive key initiatives within more than 20 meetings planned among communities, standing committees, Auto Care says.

Highlights of 2022 Fall Leadership Days include:

Leadership Luncheon
Fall Leadership Days, in strategic partnership with S&P Global Mobility, will host exclusive education content during the luncheon featuring a keynote from Todd Campau, associate director, Aftermarket Solutions and Mike Wall, executive director, titled: “Automotive Industry Outlook: Navigating supply chain disruption and economic uncertainty in a time of industry transformation”.

Awards Presentation
Leaders in education, innovation and the next generation will be honored in our awards ceremony as we present winners of the Impact Award: Four for the FutureMort Schwartz Excellence in Education Award, and ACE (Auto Care Career and Education) Award.

Return of the REV Talk
REV (Revolutionary, Educational, Visionary) Talks are short-form, 15-minute presentations designed to inspire and engage attendees on trending topics.

Community and Committee Meetings
Leadership Days meetings are intended for the official volunteer leaders of the association’s 10 communities and eight committees. Non-volunteer leaders may attend as guests (to noted open meetings) and the association always looks forward to welcoming new volunteer leaders for the future. Attending as a guest is the best way to secure your seat for a future committee term, of which nominations open in November.

A limited number of sponsorships are still available for companies that wish to position themselves in front of these key-decision makers and support the association.

For the full schedule, hotel and registration information, visit autocare.org/leadershipdays. For questions, email [email protected]

