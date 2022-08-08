ASE Education Foundation Creates Adopt-A-School Program

“Businesses, students and schools all benefit from school-work partnerships. That’s why we developed the Adopt-A-School program with online resources to make it easy and seamless for them to collaborate,” said Mike Coley, president, ASE Education Foundation. “The goal of the Adopt-A-School program is to give businesses the tools to implement successful work-based learning programs so they can identify and train the next generation of skilled service professionals. And because solving the technician shortage is so critical, ASE is providing this toolkit to employers and schools for free.”

Advertisement

The three steps to adopt a school include: Connect with a School – Find ASE-accredited automobile, collision and truck programs at https://aseeducationfoundation.org/find-a-program. Each listing includes contact information for the school so that you can reach out to the program’s instructor and schedule a meeting. Be ready to discuss how your business can help the programs, students and industry by your involvement and review your own goals and what you could gain from the program as well. Get Involved – There are many ways to get involved. For example, by joining the school’s advisory board, you can help ensure that students graduate with the knowledge and skills that employers need. Committees typically meet twice a year to review training programs and provide guidance and feedback. Schools also appreciate those who fund scholarships and make donations in the form of supplies, t-shirts, parts, tools, equipment or even entire vehicles. By getting started participating in program activities, you can grow your involvement over time.

Advertisement