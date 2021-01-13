APA Names 2020 Harley-Davidson Giveaway Winners

Click Here to Read More

The 2020 promotion featured a grand prize Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Sportster and three runner-up $1,000 cash prizes.

Out of thousands of entries, the grand-prize submission belonged to Sharon Henry of Frank’s Automotive of Sacramento, California, customer of APA shareholder Foreign Parts Specialties.

“We were excited to let Sharon know she had won the grand prize. There isn’t anyone more deserving to have won. When we told Sharon he big news she said that as much as she wanted to keep the bike for herself to replace the motorcycle she no longer had, with it being such a difficult year she said she was going to split the cash-value of the bike with her extended family at work. We are proud to award the prize to such a selfless and giving person,” said Ray Lettini, owner of Foreign Parts Specialties.

Three other APA shareholder-members presented customers with $1,000 cash prizes included: Maria Arias from Global Auto Parts, customer of S&J Euro Parts in North Hollywood, California; Monty Curti from Simi Valley Chevrolet, customer of Singh Auto Parts in Simi Valley, California; and

Jason Wigmore of Fraserville Mechanical & Collision, customer of Peterborough Automotive, in Peterborough, Ontario Canada.

Automotive Parts Associates would like to thank all those that purchased parts with APA shareholder distributors for a chance to win, as well as its valued supplier partners that sponsored the promotion: APC Automotive Technologies, Bosch, CARDONE, Denso, Dorman, DRiV, FCS Auto, First Brands Group, Gates, GSP, KYB, Loctite, MAS, Mevotech, and Walker Products.