 Anti-Sway/Anti-Roll Bar Service

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Anti-Sway/Anti-Roll Bar Service

The repair opportunities on active anti-sway bars are increasing as vehicles age. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Anti-sway bars (aka sway, stabilizer or anti-roll bars) never get the credit they deserve. If anti-sway bars were never invented, the ride and handling of vehicles would be a lot more harsh than it is today. That is because anti-sway bars act as a third spring controlling rolls stiffness of a vehicle. 

Related Articles

An anti-sway bar has no effect if both sides simultaneously move in the same direction. If one side is moved up or down, like a dip or bump, half of the rigidity is effected. If the two sides are moving in opposite directions, like when the body sways, the full rigidity of the anti-sway bar is effected. 

Cornering or lateral acceleration causes the chassis to roll. The faster the corner, the more the chassis will tend to roll. During a cornering maneuver, entire weight distribution of the vehicle changes. In a right hand corner, the most weight is placed on the left front wheel. The right rear wheel carries the least amount of weight. If the vehicle is breaking in the corner, even more weight is shifted the right front wheel. 

Imagine a car without anti-sway bars. The car would experience body roll around corners, but off-road and in a straight line, the tires would maintain better contact with rougher roads at lower speed for better traction. However, at higher speeds, the body movement around corners would negate this effect. If you increased the spring rate, it would reduce body roll but would impact ride comfort. 

Now, imagine a car with over-sized anti-sway bars and lower spring rates. The car would go great around corners with very little body movement. But, during braking, the rear-to-front weight transfer would cause nosedive and squat, making it painful to drive over rough or uneven pavement. 

The other consideration determining anti-sway bar diameter is the spring rates at all four corners. An engineer may want to improve the ride quality by reducing the spring rates, but this might mean a stiffer roll bar to meet stability requirements. There is a lot of give-and-take to make a vehicle that handles well but is still comfortable. 

The weakest points of any anti-sway bar system are the links that connect the bar to the suspension. Designs can vary from vertical links with bushings on both ends to full ball-and-socket joints. Both of these connections can wear over time and fail. Therefore, inspection is critical. 

The anti-sway bar can break at the ends or in the middle. This type of failure is more common on smaller diameter rear anti-sway bars. Also, pay attention to the mounting bushings that attach the bar to the frame. 

The repair opportunities on active anti-sway bars are increasing as vehicles age.  

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper

You May Also Like

Video

Performance Revolution CV Axles

Are you disappointed with the relatively short lifespan of many aftermarket CV boots? This video is sponsored by GSP Automotive Group.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

As auto technicians, quality is the number one goal of every job we do, and it’s not something we ever sacrifice, but many factors determine the specific parts we decide to use. Some people buy cars for economy, and to some people, they are just transportation.  Often, they just want parts that work and last. 

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Extended Travel CV Axles

Avoid potential CV axle failure when off-roading with Extended Travel CV Axles. This video is sponsored by TrakMotive.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Understanding Emissions

Modern EVAP systems are selective with how they vent vapors back into the engine. Sponsored by Standard.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Oil Filter Housing Kits 

It is common for the seals to fail and begin leaking oil around the base. This video is sponsored by Standard.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Ignition System Secrets Every Tech Should Know

Unlock the secrets behind ignition systems for superior technician skills. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

High-Ignitability Spark Plugs

The secret behind high-ignitability spark plugs revealed. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Unlocking Peak Engine Performance

Unveiling the truth about ignition systems and engine performance optimization. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Road to AAPEX Season 2 EP. 8

While Joe drives across the country in time for AAPEX 2023, David Sickels connects with a few industry innovators.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Road to AAPEX Season 2 EP. 7

As Keene connects with the Lincoln Highway’s history, David Sickels glimpses into the future of automotive technology.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers