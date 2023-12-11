Antero Automotive Wins 2023 Gold MarCom Website Award

Antero Automotive, an ASE Blue Seal and Repair Pals certified auto repair shop, is honored to receive the 2023 MARCOM Gold Award. The shop offers high-quality automotive and truck repair services to the Denver, Greenwood Village, Englewood, Parker, and Aurora, Colorado areas.

“We are so excited for Antero Automotive to win the MARCOM Gold Award this year for their website design,” said Sarah Duff, director of marketing for Autoshop Solutions. “We have a talented design team dedicated to capturing the element of each shop we work with. Antero’s website showcases our team’s artistry and expertise and their success working with Antero’s shop and team. Our goal was to exhibit their shop’s atmosphere and branding of the Antero difference. We are pleased with the finished product and thrilled to help another shop showcase its award-winning website.”

MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievements by marketing and communication professionals. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, public relations firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers. MarCom Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The international organization consists of several thousand creative professionals. The Association oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges, and sets standards for excellence.

The Gold Award is presented to those entries judged to exceed the high standards of the industry norm. Approximately 21 percent were Gold Winners. Readers can find a Platinum and Gold Winners list on the MARCOM website here.

Antero Automotive specializes in European auto repairs, including – but not limited to – BMW, Audi, and Volkswagen. They staff A-level technicians who focus on different makes and models, allowing the shop to offer a complete range of repairs for all vehicle makes and models, including diesel engines. The team goes above and beyond in everything they do, backed up by their five-star reviews. They welcome customers into their family, offering quality and transparency above all else. Visit their website for more information, or follow them on social media, including Facebook and Instagram.