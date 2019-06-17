Aeromotive Inc., a Lenexa, Kansas-based manufacturer of professional-grade fuel-delivery products, unveiled its Summer Rebates Program.

The program allows Aeromotive customers to enjoy savings on the purchase of nine legacy items, which include select fuel pumps, bypass regulators, in-line filters and related products.

The program runs through Aug. 31.

“To celebrate our 25th Anniversary, Aeromotive is excited to announce these Summer Rebates,” Jeff Stacy of Aeromotive said. “This rebate is a great way to give back to our loyal customers for 25 great years. Our customers insist on the best-performing pumps and accessories to help them win races. Now they can do that and enjoy a rebate at the same time.”

To be eligible for the rebates, customers must purchase qualifying products by Aug. 31 and then mail in a completed rebate form, copy of their receipt and the original UPC showing purchase within the valid promotional period. Rebates will be awarded in the form of a Visa prepaid card or check.

Qualifying consumer purchases include:

$50 rebate – A1000 fuel pump (No. 11101) or A2000 carbureted fuel pump (No. 11202)

$25 Rebate – SS fuel pump 3/8-inch NPT (No. 11203), A1000 injected bypass regulator (No. 13101), A1000-6 injected bypass regulator (No. 13109), in-line filter (AN-10) 10-micron fabric element (No. 12301) or 100-Micron, ORB-10 red fuel filter (No. 12304)

$15 rebate – A1000 carbureted bypass filter (No. 13204) or SS Series 3/8-inch NPT carburetor regulator (No. 13205)