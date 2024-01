It’s a popular misconception about calibrations: Shops need a large amount of space to do ADAS work. But it’s simply not true.

A large majority of forward-facing calibrations – the most common of all ADAS calibrations – can be done in space nearly every shop has.

Babcox Media’s Joe Keene provides a quick overview of many examples that demonstrate ADAS work should be in play for almost everyone.

This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering.