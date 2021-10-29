 ADAS Calibrations: 2017 Toyota RAV4 (Video)
Shop Owner
Video

ADAS Calibrations: 2017 Toyota RAV4 (Video)

 

Joe Keene does a front milliwave radar system calibration on a RAV4. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering.
Joe Keene, automotive video content producer at Babcox Media, demonstrates an ADAS calibration on a 2017 Toyota RAV4 Front Milliwave Radar System. This is also known as PCS (Pre-Collision System).

This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering

