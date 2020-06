Click Here to Read More

Complaint: The customer can feel and see the vehicle rocking by 6 to 10 mm (when stationary with transmission mode “D” engaged and the engine running.

Cause: Wrong springs coded. Software coded for hard springs instead of soft springs. Parameters for readjustment of the vehicle level are not correct.

Remedy: Perform new SCN coding of ABC control unit, then calibration of plunger travel sensors and load calibration.