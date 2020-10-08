AAPEX To Host Weekly Webinars In October

AAPEX will host weekly webinars in October to provide the latest trends, market intelligence and global perspectives on the future of the automotive aftermarket and strategies for growth. The free webinars, which complement the Virtual AAPEX Experience Nov. 3 – Nov. 5, will be led by global industry executives and are geared toward all segments of the automotive aftermarket supply chain.

Click Here to Read More

Attendees may register for the October Webinar Serieson the AAPEX website. Webinar registration is separate from registration for the Virtual AAPEX Experience.

The following webinars will be held on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to noon, and will focus on topics that have been popular with AAPEX attendees, as well as new topics:

Oct. 13: “Industry 4.0: The Digitization of Supply Chain and Manufacturing Strategies for the Automotive Aftermarket.” This webinar will discuss how reman and all aftermarket companies can utilize vehicle lifecycle data and smart factories to optimize manufacturing processes. It also will cover how manufacturers can use prognostics and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify failures before they occur and how the overall aftermarket industry will need to compete in a digitized world. Speakers: Aneesh Padalkar, principal, and Nikhil Nayak, senior consultant, Ricardo Strategic Consulting.