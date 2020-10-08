AAPEX To Host Weekly Webinars In October

AAPEX will host weekly webinars in October to provide the latest trends, market intelligence and global perspectives on the future of the automotive aftermarket and strategies for growth. The free webinars, which complement the Virtual AAPEX Experience Nov. 3 – Nov. 5, will be led by global industry executives and are geared toward all segments of the automotive aftermarket supply chain.
Attendees may register for the October Webinar Serieson the AAPEX website. Webinar registration is separate from registration for the Virtual AAPEX Experience.
The following webinars will be held on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to noon, and will focus on topics that have been popular with AAPEX attendees, as well as new topics:
Oct. 13: “Industry 4.0: The Digitization of Supply Chain and Manufacturing Strategies for the Automotive Aftermarket.” This webinar will discuss how reman and all aftermarket companies can utilize vehicle lifecycle data and smart factories to optimize manufacturing processes. It also will cover how manufacturers can use prognostics and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify failures before they occur and how the overall aftermarket industry will need to compete in a digitized world. Speakers: Aneesh Padalkar, principal, and Nikhil Nayak, senior consultant, Ricardo Strategic Consulting.
Oct. 20: “5 Trends in 5 Minutes: Key Automotive Trends Impacting the North American Aftermarket | Import Segment Panel Discussion.” This webinar will highlight key industry trends impacting the global automotive aftermarket with a special focus on the U.S. import market. Speaker: Todd Campau, associate director for Automotive Solutions, IHS Markit. Panelists: Bob Cushing, executive vice president, Professional, Advance Auto Parts; Malcolm Sissmore, vice president, Sales North America Independent Aftermarket, Delphi; Bill Moss, owner, EuroService Automotive and president, BIMRS; and John Treece, president and CEO, DMA Sales (panel moderator). Sponsored by the Auto Care Association Import Vehicle Community.
Oct. 27: “Aftermarket 2021.” This webinar will reveal how sales in 2020 are measuring up to expectations, share insights into consumer attitudes that will shape the coming year, and provide an outlook on sales for 2021 and beyond. Speaker: Nathan Shipley, executive director and industry analyst, NPD.
The Virtual AAPEX Experience will serve as the hub of training, insights and connections for the more than $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry. It will feature instructor- and exhibitor-led training, product and equipment demos from industry suppliers, the New Product Showcase, and opportunities to connect one-on-one with exhibitors to talk products and conduct business.
AAPEX 2021 will return to the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 2 through Thursday, Nov. 4